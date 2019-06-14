Father and son fishos fined $19k for illegal fish and items

A BUNDABERG father and son have been fined almost $20,000 after authorities found them in possession of illegal fish and fishing items.

Graham John Honor and Christopher John Honor were not present at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, however had submitted written pleas of guilty.

Together the duo were charged with 24 offences of unlawfully committing an act, unlawful possession of regulated fish and failing to comply with regulated fishing method declaration.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries prosecutor said the father, Graham, had 14 complaints made against him.

On top of the 12 charges of acting without authority, Graham was found to have an unlawful possession of a net and a number of undersized fish.

Magistrate Ross Woodford noted Graham had again carried out similar offences some three months later.

The prosecutor said while both Graham and Christopher's charges were similar, Christopher had not arranged the sale of the illegally caught animals.

"Graham's is higher offending, Your Honour," the prosecutor said.

The court heard there were 91 transactions over a period of 12 months, all for commercial gain. "Sales from that totalled at $3275," prosecution said.

"This was just a straight black-marketing of recreational product, Your Honour."

Mr Woodford ordered forfeiture of the items Graham was caught with, namely a bag of green mesh net, mud crab carapace, a bag of crab pieces, frozen fish frames and a frozen estuary cod.

Christopher's charges were not as serious because prosecution had no evidence that he had arranged the sale of items, unlike Graham.

"His father actually made the arrangements for the sales so that's why they're giving Chris a reduction in the range," prosecution said.

Christopher also had the unlawful possession of seven undersized fish.

"It's submitted though, because he has minor history of fisheries offending... that the appropriate penalty would be $1000 in particular to those seven undersized fish," the prosecutor said.

Graham was fined a total $13,000 with Christopher fined a total $6000.

They were also charged a total $383.20 to cover court costs and Mr Woodford said convictions were recorded seeing as the defendants had refused to appear.