PLANS FOR CHANGE: An application seeking a development permit for making a Material change of use from "Dwelling house" to "Health care service" has been approved.
Fate of proposed new health care service decided

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Bourbong St is set to add another health care service to the address.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a development permit for a material change of use from ‘dwelling house’ to ‘health care service’.

The approval for the site beside the Margaret Rose Centre and opposite the Bundaberg Ambulance Station was made on Monday.

According to the proposal documents on PD Online, within the Planning Scheme, ‘health care service’ is defined as the use of premises for medical purposes, paramedical purposes, alternative health therapies or general health care, if overnight accommodation is not provided on the premises.

“The front patio is to be converted to ramp, entry patio and stairs, and the laundry at the

rear converted to a store,” the document reads.

“The building will occupy just over 12 per cent of the site and be prefaced from Bourbong

St by a disability car park and landscaping along part of the frontage and building setback boundaries.”

As previously reported, the proposed sealed area – including a driveway and on-site carparking area for total 10 cars – will be mostly situated behind the building.

“The proposal also involves building and operational work, as per the proposal plans, but this application does not seek building or operational works approval,” it reads.

bundaberg regional council development health
