Fatboy Slim to tour Australia

Fatboy Slim will tour Australia at the beginning of next year.

Fresh off the back of his sold-out UK arena tour, English DJ, musician and record producer Fatboy Slim - aka Norman Cook - has announced his plans to tour Australia in January and February next year.

The 56-year-old dance music pioneer - who helped to popularise the big beat genre in the 1990s - will kick off the tour in Melbourne on January 24, and visit Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide before wrapping things up in Perth on February 2.

The musician has done everything from play a show on The Great Wall of China to winning a Grammy and 10 MTV VMAs, as well as performing a record 20 consecutive years at Glastonbury, and has been responsible for some of the biggest hits of the last few decades.

Fatboy Slim on stage at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, in September.

Cook entered the UK acid house scene in the '90s, and found success with songs like The Rockafellar Skank, Praise You, Weapon of Choice and Right Here, Right Now, which this year celebrated its 20th anniversary.

His UK tour has been described as "spectacular" and "full of buoyant spirit" by The Guardian, and judging by his reputation for high energy performances and party-starting nature, Cook's Australian shows won't be any different.

"The fact you never quite know what's coming next with him adds to the chaotic house energy," the Manchester Evening Newswrote in a review on his sold-out Manchester Arena show.

"It feels like a hedonistic, blisteringly fun evening and a job well done by Fatboy Slim."

DJ set 2manydjs have already been announced as special guests, with additional supporting acts to come.

SHOW DATES

Melbourne: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Friday January 24, 2020

Brisbane: Riverstage, Saturday January 25, 2020

Sydney: The Halls at the Sydney Showgrounds, Friday January 31, 2020

Adelaide: Glenelg Beach, Saturday February 1, 2020

Perth: Nodes Park, Sunday February 2, 2020.

TICKETS

Pre-sale tickets will be available through Telstra from Thursday October 3 until Saturday October 5; and Frontier Touring from Tuesday October 8 until Wednesday October 9.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public from 10am AEDT on Thursday, October 10.