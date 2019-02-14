Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fatal truck crash at Raleigh
News

TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Feb 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOON: THE driver killed in this morning's b-double fatality on the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour, has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Queensland man. 

The truck the man was driving left the highway at Raleigh just before 6am and crashed heavily into an embankment between two bridges.

The man died at the scene.

A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in this morning's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.
A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in this morning's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh. Frank Redward

7.30AM: A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast after a B-Double left the road and crashed into a creek.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Raleigh just before 6am today.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in this morning's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh.
A 38-year-old Queensland truck driver was killed in this morning's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Raleigh. Frank Redward

Officers from Coffs / Clarence Police District are at the scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urget to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
b-double coffs clarence coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks fatality pacific highway raleigh
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM