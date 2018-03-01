Fatalities continue to climb in the region

BE CAUTIOUS: Mundubbera Police Sergeant Daniel Clarke is warning motorists to be cautious whilst on the roads.

THE Wide Bay Burnett is leading the state with fatalities for 2018, according to the Queensland Police Service.

Up until March 1, the region has recorded six fatalities, which is three more than in 2017.

A spokesman said the statistic was "quite concerning".

It comes after a 25-year-old Biloela man was killed in a crash at Moonford on Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway took place at about 2.30am with the male driver killed at the scene.

The Burnett Highway was temporarily closed and re-opened later that morning.

Forensic crash investigators are currently investigating the incident.

In another fatality that occurred in January, a 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Degilbo while en route to lunch on the Burnett River near Mount Perry-Gayndah Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the group of friends realised he was missing and launched a search party where he was later discovered dead.

"Police were notified when the rider failed to make it home and officers commenced a search of the route taken by the riders," the spokeswoman said.

"Sadly, officers located the rider, deceased after he lost control of the motorcycle, hit a sign and was thrown from the bike near Chowey Bridge."

Police said strong winds could have been a factor in the crash.

In another incident, a newly married couple had their world ripped apart after a horror single-vehicle crash in Gayndah on December 17.

The male occupant of the car died and his wife received injuries in the crash, which happened about 3.30pm.

Sergeant for the Mundubbera Police, Daniel Clarke, said it was important that drivers heeded the fatal five when on the roads.

"It's a timely warning for drivers that they have to be careful when they're in a vehicle," Sgt Clarke said.

"Drivers have to understand the Fatal Five, which is speeding, drink and drug-driving, failure to wear a seat belt, driver fatigue and distraction."

Sgt Clarke said there had been far too many accidents in our region and it needed to stop.

"We see far too many accidents take place and it's important that drivers are aware that it is dangerous and you need to be careful," he said.

"Every kilometre over the limit increases your risk to all road users."