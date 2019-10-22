Menu
Police are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire at Wivenhoe Hill last night.
Body discovered after fatal housefire in Wivenhoe Hill

22nd Oct 2019 6:30 AM
A FATAL house fire in Wivenhoe Hill is believed to have killed a 60-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to the Logan Inlet Rd address at 10pm last night to find the house destroyed by fire.

A body was found inside the home and forensic tests are under way to identify it.

The resident, a 60-year-old man is unaccounted for with police preliminary inquiries indicating, he was believed to have been home at the time.

A crime scene has been established as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

