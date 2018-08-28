Fatal weekend crash shortly before former team wins final

FATAL SITE: Mark Walker died in a horror crash near Tully on the weekend.

THE Miriam Vale Magpies played with their heads in the game and the memory of former Magpies in their hearts on Sunday.

The premier-winning coach Mitch Brennan said they had dedicated the season to Owen Harms, and after tragedy struck on the weekend, the grand final performance was also a tribute to former Magpie Mark Walker.

"(He was a) great bloke, mate,” Mr Brennan said.

"He's from here, he played football for Miriam Vale in the 80s... but he went away and came back and coached South Kolan.”

The Magpies defeated South Kolan Sharks 18-12 in Sunday's grand final victory in Miriam Vale.

The Cairns Post reported, Mr Walker, a 59-year-old sugar truck driver, and a 19-year-old man in a sedan died after their vehicles collided and burst into flames.

The vehicles collided about 11pm on Saturday night on the Bruce Hwy at Feluga, north of Tully.

A spokesman for Mr Walker's employer, Qube Logistics, told The Cairns Post he was driving northbound when an oncoming car smashed into his bulk sugar truck, resulting in catastrophic injuries to both drivers.

Police declared the two men dead at the scene.

"The Qube Logistics FNQ truck driver involved in the accident, Mark Walker, was a highly respected employee admired by management and his peers,” the spokesman said.

"Mark had completed several sugar seasons for the Qube Logistics Mourilyan depot and was considered one of our most experienced vehicle operators with an unblemished traffic history.

"QL FNQ is in the process of offering professional counselling and support to all employees and Mark's family.”

The stretch of road in question has been described as a notoriously dangerous spot.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the double fatality.