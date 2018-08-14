Murder charge over sword attack on rap artist

A WOMAN has been charged with murder and a man is being questioned over the fatal sword attack on Sydney rapper Scepaz - Jett McKee.

Mr McKee died in a Forest Lodge street on Friday after he was allegedly attacked with a Samurai sword.

The pair attended Newtown Police Station voluntarily on Monday night.

Mr McKee whiled away his days at a major Sydney IT firm but his alter-ego Scepaz was an ambitious rapper claiming to live life "like do or die".

Mr McKee, 30, was allegedly slashed with the sword in broad daylight and died in the street.

Police are investigating whether he was robbing a Hereford St terrace house moments earlier, before running out wearing a balaclava and clutching a replica handgun and knuckle dusters.

Jett McKee was well known in the Sydney rap scene.

Mr McKee managed to stumble more than 100m from where he was allegedly attacked on Hereford St leaving a trail of blood before he collapsed on Minogue Cres, where he died.

Police officers found a replica pistol lying in the gutter near Mr McKee's body, which lay in the road for hours covered by a white blanket as forensic officers scoured the area.

Police are looking for two people over the attack. Picture: David Swift

Performing as the little-known "Scepaz", Mr McKee released dozens of rap singles and videos, collaborating with other Sydney performers.

He rapped about life, parties, sex and hard living.

"I live my life like do or die," he said during the track "Who Am I" released a year ago.

Jett McKee as rapper Screpaz in one of his YouTube music videos. Picture: YouTube

Heavily graffitied laneways, dark train stations and backyard parties were the backdrop for many Screpaz videos.

Mr McKee was an "order processor" at North Sydney firm ICT Networks according an online professional profile.

His death prompted a major response from Sydney rap devotees online, including from the host of Triple J's hip hop show Hau Latukefu.

"I would see him at gigs, play his music on the show and he was always respectful," Mr Latukefu wrote.

"I know how hard it is to lose a loved one, especially at such a young age, so I'd like to wish strength and love to his family, crew and supporters."

Jett Mckee died after being attacked with a Samurai sword.

Mr McKee was also known for setting up Sub Conscious Records with fellow rapper Albert Jack Tibben in 2007.

Blake Galera-Holliss wrote "you were always so lovely to be around. True Gentlemen and poet".

"You're struttin' through paradise now brother," Ziggy Tockuss wrote among dozens of tributes online.

Police are seen taking away evidence bags with long items. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Close friend Scott Undertow Middleton wrote "brother, you were someone that showed me nothing but respect from the moment I met you."

There has not been a single murder in Forest Lodge since the bureau of crime statistics began counting 22 years ago and seven incidents of non-domestic assault in the last year.

The replica gun lying on the ground at the crime scene. Picture: 7NEWS