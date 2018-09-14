Horrific truck crash kills two

THE horror of a blazing head-on crash involving two trucks has left experienced emergency services workers stunned.

Two Blenners Transport truck drivers were killed instantly in the smash on the Kennedy Highway about 10km east of Mareeba about 7.30am yesterday.

The refrigerated semi-­trailer caught fire on impact, while the cab of the smaller truck was crushed.

The crash, described as "probably one of the most graphic scenes that we've come across this year" shocked police, ambulance and fire service officers.

Senior Constable Aleda Day said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

"The investigations will be further conducted and that will be done by Cairns Forensic Crash Unit's Sergeant Scott Ezard," she said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting ­Insp-ector Darryl Chaplain said it was "a very difficult situation" both logistically and emotionally for first ­responders.

"Obviously it's a horrific scene and it's something that you will not see every day. It's probably one of the most graphic scenes that we've come across this year, and it highlights the dangers on the road," he said.

"We've had a number of heavy vehicle crashes in the Far North in recent times, and this is probably one of the worst that we've seen on this stretch of highway for quite a few years.

"The work from all emergency services on the crew has been exemplary and they've done a wonderful job in a very difficult situation."

Acting Inspector Chaplain said that, while the cause of death was still under investigation, road users could reduce the risk of future crashes by driving with care.

"It's generally a very safe part of the road. If road users can be more vigilant we can hopefully prevent some of these things," he said.

The Cairns Post attempted to contact Blenners before deadline.

Kennedy Highway has reopened to traffic in both ­directions after being closed from 7.30am to 4pm yesterday.

The fatalities add to 29 deaths on North Queensland roads until September 9. There have been 38 road fatalities involving heavy freight vehicles this year in Queensland.