Fatal fallout: Bundy MP calls for deadly road to be assessed

The crash at Branyan on Childers Rd claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach.

The crash at Branyan on Childers Rd claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach. Adam Wratten

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt is renewing calls for the Department of Transport and Main Roads to assess the road conditions of the Isis Highway at Branyan after a devastating road accident overnight.

The accident claimed the life of a 63-year-old Moore Park Beach woman and another three people were injured.

READ: Crash kills woman, 63, as police call for witnesses.

Mr Batt passed on his condolences to all involved in the accident.

"My thoughts go out to the family and friends of all involved in the accident that occurred on Monday night and in particular, my heart goes out to those loved ones of the lady who tragically lost her life,” he said.

Mr Batt said it was disappointing that it took a terrible accident to highlight the concerns local residents had been worried about for many years.

"I don't know the details of the accident and I don't want to pre-empt the cause of what has happened, however there are two major issues with this stretch of road that are continually brought to my attention.

"In both my previous role as the local divisional councillor and in my current role as the State MP, many members of the Bundaberg community have contacted me to express their concerns with the speed limit and lack of turning lanes on this stretch of the Isis Highway.

"Residents are concerned that the current speed limit of 100 is too high with so many people living in adjoining residential estates and many are also worried about the lack of turning and merging lanes in and out of River Park Estate.

"I have written to TMR and made submissions of behalf of local residents on numerous occasions but unfortunately, limited progress has been made.

"Once again, I call on the government to assess the safety of this road and consider lowering the speed limit and installing turning and merging lanes to allow safe access to all estates along this stretch of the highway.”

A response has been sought from the Transport Minister.