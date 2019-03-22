Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville.
A motorbike rider has died after a crash on the intersection of Ballina Rd and the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

FATAL CRASH: Woman, 33, faces negligent driving charges

Liana Turner
by
21st Mar 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2019 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN charged over a fatal Bruxner Highway crash has had her matter briefly heard in court.

Krystyl Sloan-Rummery, 33, was not present when her matter was mentioned for the first time before Lismore Local Court yesterday.

She was charged with negligent driving occasioning death and failing to give way after the August 20, 2018 collision.

A 39-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle east on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville died as a result of the crash.

Police will allege Ms Sloan-Rummery was travelling south on Ballina Rd and, as she entered the Bruxner Highway, collided with the rider. Attempts to revive the man at the scene were unsuccessful.

Ms Sloan-Rummery was charged on January.

The court heard the prosecution would have to further consider the charges against the woman.

"This is a matter that I understand needs to be read over (regarding) whether they're proceeding with those charges or other charges," her solicitor Vince Boss told the court.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the woman was facing four charges which could be dealt with summarily, or in the Local Court.

Mr Gradisnik said the prosecution was still determining whether those charges would remain "as opposed to indictable charges".

He sought an adjournment for this to be further considered. Magistrate Annette Sinclair adjourned the matter to April 29.

Outside court, Mr Boss acknowledged swift action had been taken since the incident to remedy some safety concerns at the site of the crash.

More Stories

alstonville bypass bruxner highway crash lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    INTERACTIVE MAP: 39 of Bundy's hooning hotspots

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: 39 of Bundy's hooning hotspots

    Crime WHETHER it's the Burnett Heads Boat Ramp or Dr Mays Crossing Rd, hoons are tearing up the region and the problem is only getting worse.

    Man fears for mums and kids as hoons turn road into speedway

    premium_icon Man fears for mums and kids as hoons turn road into speedway

    Crime '(I) wish they'd do something, but what can they do?'

    Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    premium_icon Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    News Woman who lost husband hopes for inquest answers

    Hinkler MP plans to preference One Nation above the Greens

    premium_icon Hinkler MP plans to preference One Nation above the Greens

    Politics Politicians consider their voting preferences.