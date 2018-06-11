Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fatal Torbanlea crash
News

Fatal crash: Neighbour describes hearing 'almighty thud'

Inge Hansen
Matthew McInerney
by and
11th Jun 2018 8:39 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has described hearing the horrifying thud as a car and truck collided in Torbanlea, claiming a woman's life.

"It wasn't like a normal crash," Leisa Grimfey said.

"It was like an almighty thud and didn't sound like a crash usually does."

Ms Grimfey lives on a property just around the corner from the Bruce Highway and Gympie St intersection.

The intersection is where the woman was killed.

"I've lived here for nine years and I've heard more than a number of crashes," she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I would say there's at least one maybe two every three months.

"There needs to be traffic lights or a speed reduction because crashes happen far too often."

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate Sunday afternoon's fatal crash.

The car and truck collided near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 4.40pm.

The 50-year-old Bundaberg woman, the sole occupant of the car, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver's side of the car was badly damaged, while the truck eventually stopped in the trees alongside the road.

fatal accident fcemergency howard police torbanlea crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy mayor reveals what he wants in Qld Budget

    premium_icon Bundy mayor reveals what he wants in Qld Budget

    Council News THERE are high hopes for tomorrow night's State Budget from Mayor Jack Dempsey who wants Bundaberg to be given a fair share of funding.

    The weather's finally going to get cold, here's when

    premium_icon The weather's finally going to get cold, here's when

    Weather Winter has an arrival date

    • 11th Jun 2018 2:15 PM
    Girl, 2, bitten by snake

    Girl, 2, bitten by snake

    News Crews rush to toddler

    • 11th Jun 2018 2:45 PM
    Truck clips pole, leaves 1000 Bundy homes without power

    premium_icon Truck clips pole, leaves 1000 Bundy homes without power

    News The incident happened on the corner of Sims Rd and Lovejoy St.

    Local Partners