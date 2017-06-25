WINDED: Nathan Black (left), who noisily kicked over a wheelie bin, with his legal representative outside Bundaberg Court.

BOOZED up and mourning the death of his dad with his brother, Nathan Black was out on the street at midnight when he noisily kicked over a wheelie bin.

It got Black unwanted police attention.

As did a mystery "glow” emitting from his pocket - especially when police could hear the voices of other Bundaberg officers on patrol.

The device was not noticed at first but came to police notice when it was decided to arrest Black after he didn't take advice to go home with his brother.

Black, 41, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance on Saturday, February 18, unlawful possession of a radio communication device, unlicensed operation of radio communication devices and two counts of failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the incident happened at 11.50pm when residents of Branyan St reported a man shouting "who kicked over a wheelie bin”.

"He told police his father had died and he was upset and had taken it out on the bin,” she said.

"He was yelling abuse at police, f***ing ***ts, go and f***ing lock me up ***ts.”

Lights had gone on at some houses and one person came out.

After police first allowed Black to walk home with his brother, he continued yelling profanities and was arrested. The UHF radio device was then noticed.

Earlier that same night police say a number of transmissions came across the police radio communications band, including a call sign and utterances like "fat pigs, dogs, have a go, you know who did it”.

Sen Const Bland said they were strong transmissions and overriding police communication.

"Police recognised his voice as being the same. He says he was calling for help because he had fallen over,” she said.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Black was a former trawler worker but gave it up after a stingray barb in his leg made him allergic to seafood.

Mr Maloy said Black's father died the day before the incident and Black went on an alcohol binge.

"He took out his frustration on the wheelie bin,” Mr Maloy said.

"The bin winded him, knocking him to the ground causing him bumps and scrapes. He was extremely intoxicated.”

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Black had "an extraordinary criminal history” that included assaults, anti-social behaviour, improper use of emergency call service, and stealing as a clerk, servant.

Ms Merrin said he was extremely intoxicated and used the prohibited device to transmit on police radio to abuse them.

"In a drunken state, you became a public nuisance,” Ms Merrin said.

"You had been drinking, grieving the loss of your father.”

Ms Merrin said police were at first sympathetic, giving him the opportunity to go home but he continued with his abuse.

Black was sentenced to four months jail for the Commonwealth communication device offences - released immediately on $1000 own recognizance. He was placed on 18 months supervised probation for the other offences and must do alcohol counselling.