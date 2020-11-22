FAST-TRACK: Isis Highway safety works kicking off this week

Tom Smith chats to Don Robertson, a local man who frequents the stretch of road on the Isis Highway.

LOCALS like Don Robertson are rejoicing at news the Isis Highway will be made a little safer soon.

Mr Robertson frequents a section of the road at Branyan where $555,000 in safety upgrades will start on Monday.

Last month, the State Government pledged to invest an additional $42.5 million to upgrade the highway.

incoming Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said TMR RoadTek crews would set out to improve safety at the Isis Highway, Park Estate and Broadway Drive four-way intersection.

"Our community has been strong in its response to the pandemic, managing the health impacts and keeping community transmission away from Bundaberg," he said.

"Because of that, the Palaszczuk Government is now able to invest in better roads, free TAFE for under 25s, more frontline health staff and the $42.5 million levee in our city's east as part of Queensland's economic recovery plan.

"Thousands of truck drivers, families and businesses rely on the Isis and Bruce highways every day, which is why we're delivering $20 million in Bruce upgrades north of Childers and more than $40 million to improve safety on what is one of the main links to Bundaberg."

Mr Smith said dedicated left and right-turn lanes into Park Estate Drive would be installed, while a right-turn lane into Broadview Drive would also be installed.

Broadview Drive will be realigned to make it square to the highway, and the Isis Highway shoulder will be widened to provide more space to turn into Broadview Drive, making it easier for through traffic to pass.

"These improvements will allow turning motorists to move out of the traffic flow to safely turn into the side roads."

Mr Smith said the project builds on funding committed as part of the Palaszczuk Government's budget for overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway, $13.5 million for Bargara Road and $5 million announced earlier this year for road upgrades across Bundaberg including:

• $1.15 million to install traffic signals at the Bundaberg-Port Road and Ashfield Road intersection, Ashfield

• $576,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Isis Highway and Kingston Town Way intersection, Branyan

• $376,000 to install a dedicated left-turn lane at the Isis Highway and University Drive intersection, Branyan

• $495,000 to install dedicated right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Quinns Road intersection, Bucca

• $696,500 to install traffic signals for multiple, left-turn, slip lanes in Bundaberg • $238,000 to install guardrails on the Isis Highway at Kullogum

• $376,000 to widen sealed shoulders and provide audio tactile line marking on Gin Gin Road at Oakwood

• $458,000 to install dedicated left and right-turn lanes at the Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road and Winfield Road intersection, Winfield

Mr Smith said a reduced speed limit will be in place and urged drivers to allow extra time for journeys.