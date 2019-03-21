Fast rail should connect us to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien expects the business case for North Coast Connect will be completed by July.

FAIRFAX MP Ted O'Brien hopes momentum from a city deal signing will drive fast rail progress to link the Sunshine Coast with southeast Queensland.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison noted the Coast's growth when launching his Government's population plan on national radio on Wednesday.

The plan included a focus on better connecting regional centres with fast rail.

"In Sydney and Melbourne it has got to quite congested, in Adelaide they want more people and in Darwin they want more people," Mr Morrison told Nova 106.9.

"In Brisbane, yes you've experienced significant growth but if you go up towards the Sunshine Coast you will see there a lot of new communities being developed as you move up the Coast.

"This is in Queensland's future so now is the perfect time to ensure that we are getting the planning in place for infrastructure and population management to try and avoid some of the problems that have occurred in Sydney and in Melbourne."

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien said he hoped fast rail would be embraced as a solution for not just connecting the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane but as the spine connecting the entire region.

He was last week involved in a signing of a deal between federal, state and local government leaders committing to work collaboratively to achieve a 45-minute region in south east Queensland.

"Fast rail should be considered as a regional play that connects the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane, down to the Gold Coast, out to Ipswich and beyond," Mr O'Brien said.

He said the business case for a 45-minute connection between Maroochydore and Brisbane was coming along well and he expected it to be completed about July.

The work is being done by private firms Stockland, KPMG, SMEC and Urbis in conjunction with state and federal government departments.

"Across the south east, residents should be delighted to see the federal government seriously considering fast rail as a solution to ongoing population growth," Mr O'Brien said.

However, he said he was not expecting any funding in the upcoming budget.

"I think it would be unrealistic to expect a funding commitment earmarked for North Coast Connect... simply because no one knows how much that would cost."