'WATCH AND ACT': Bruce Hwy open, not safe to return home

PREPARE TO LEAVE: QFES warn of fast-moving blaze burning towards Yarwun

9.20AM: GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett and Inspector Darren Somerville gave an update regarding the situation in Mount Larcom.

NOVEMBER 29, 7.30AM: YESTERDAY residents were reminded time and time again not to be complacent as fires around the region began to ease.

This remains the case as the two fires directly impacting Gladstone region residents, at Baffle Creek and Deepwater areas and Mt Larcom continue to burn at a "Watch and Act" level, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Overnight Ambrose and Mt Larcom residents were forced to evacuate and by about 7PM, Yarwun residents were also told to leave immediately as the fast-moving, intense blaze moved towards the township.

Currently, a bushfire has passed the Mount Larcom township and is travelling in a south easterly direction along the Gladstone Mount Larcom Road and both sides of the Bruce Highway. It is burning towards the Yarwun township.

The fire yesterday near Mt Larcom about 3pm.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

"The danger point is about 1 - 2km south of Mt Larcom where an excavator has been brought in to remove trees," Mayor Matt Burnett posted to Facebook.

"The Mt Larcom township will remain closed until an assessment has been completed to allow safe re-entry for resident. This will happen as quick as possible.

"Ambrose residents can return home if travelling from the north now.

"A fire on the Narrows Rd continues to be monitored."

There are reports of property damage however the extent is unclear.

Mount Larcom State School, Ambrose State School, Yarwun State School and Wartburg State School are closed today.

9.15PM: EMERGENCY services have slightly downgraded the bushfire warning level for Mount Larcom, from 'emergency warning' to 'watch and act'.

QFES said the bushfire has passed the Mount Larcom township, but is still heading south-east along Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road and both sides of the Bruce Highway.

It is heading in the direction of the Yarwun township.

Residents are advised they are not able to return home as the Bruce Highway is still closed.

9PM: GLADSTONE Regional Council have been advised by police that the Bruce Highway will be closed for a "significant period of time."

Council said the fire is currently close to the road at both the Bruce Hwy and Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road.

The "Leave Immediately" alert from QFES is still in place for Mount Larcom and Ambrose, and residents are advised to evacuate towards Gladstone.

7PM: A FAST-moving, intense fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Mount Larcom.

The fire is impacting Taylors Lane, about three kilometres from the township of Mount Larcom. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

There are reports of structural damage at Ambrose.

Gladstone Regional Council in partnership with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service wishes to advise residents in Mt Larcom and Ambrose are ordered to evacuate immediately.

Council recommends residents seek refuge with family and friends.

If this is not an option, residents from Mt Larcom are advised to travel south to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, which has been allocated as a Place of Refuge.

Buses have been provided for those residents who are unable to transport themselves. These are located at The Mount Larcom Royal Hotel, 35 Raglan Street, Mt Larcom.

Those evacuating from Ambrose cannot travel south. Council advises these residents evacuate north to Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Showgrounds is the allocated Place of Refuge for those evacuating from Ambrose.

Please be advised there is limited space at the GECC for domesticated companion animals.



Gladstone Regional Council has started a Facebook group to allow those seeking to assist through temporarily housing animals and livestock of evacuated residents from the Gladstone bushfires.



"For those wanting to help and offer assistance with re-homing or providing refuge for domestic animals and livestock, Council has set-up a public group on Facebook," Cr Burnett said.



"The group is called 'GRC - Gladstone Region Bushfires - Animal and Livestock Refuge.



"If you can temporarily help, please post your contact information in the group to allow evacuated residents to contact you directly.

4PM: EMERGENCY services have begun to evacuate areas of Mt Larcom as a fast-moving, intense bushfire approaches.

The fire is impacting the Bruce Highway Gentle Annie Road, Taylors Lane, Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, Henicke Road, East End Road and the township of Mount Larcom.

Parts of the Bruce Highway northbound of Mt Larcom are being shut down due to smoke and visibility issues.

Emergency services are attending properties and urging residents to seek shelter away from the danger zone.

Authorities recommend seeking refuge with family/friends outside the affected area.

The Gladstone Regional Council is urging Mt Larcom residents to evacuate immediately to Gladstone and Ambrose residents to evacuate to Rockhampton.

There will be three buses available at Mount Larcom State School to transport affected residents who are unable to transport themselves to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (56 Goondoon Street, Gladstone).

Please note that there is limited space for domestic companion animals.

3.20PM: EMERGENCY services are working their way through affected areas as a fast-moving, intense bushfire rips through Ambrose, towards Mt Larcom.

The fire is impacting the Bruce Highway Gentle Annie Road, Taylors Lane, Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, Henicke Road, East End Road and the township of Mount Larcom.

There are reports of residents refusing to leave their properties, despite visible flames approaching.

There are currently 16 fire-fighting vehicles on scene.

Residents are being advised to listen to local warnings, prepare to evacuate and be aware of the conditions surrounding them.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Facebook page will provide regular updates into the fires.

Animal rescue and rehabilitation service Safe Haven AACE has appealed to the public for help to move animals to protect them from the Ambrose fire.

On a Facebook post the organisation asked anyone close to Mount Larcom to go to 100 Meadow Rd to help move the animals to Gladstone McCoskers.

Safe Haven provides rehabilitation for injured, ill and orphaned wildlife and breeding programs for wombats.

2.20PM: MOUNT Larcom residents are beginning to panic as red dust and a hot, howling wind forces a fire towards the township.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has warned Mount Larcom and Ambrose residents to leave immediately as a fast-moving fire intensifies.

It is expected to impact Gentle Annie Road, Taylors Lane, Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, Henicke Road, East End Road and the township of Mount Larcom.

Resident Jenny Grother estimated the winds were 40 knots, hot and howling.

"The trouble is the wind is so bad we couldn't backburn," she said.

"My instinct is to backburn, but we wouldn't be able to hold it.

"We have good breaks here, we're as well prepared as we could be, but nothing can prepare us for this."

Mrs Grother was preparing to leave her property and opening gates to let her livestock out.

Ambrose State School has been evacuated and occupants are going to the Raglan Tavern.

Residents affected by the bushfires can now evacuate to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The Gladstone Regional Council advised pets are not allowed.

There is another fire southwest of Mount Larcom at Odonohue Rd, Bracewell in Carnarvon National Park.

As of 2.15pm the fire was travelling from Carnarvon National Park in an easterly direction towards O'Brien Rd, between Rewan Rd and Bandana Rd.

QFES has issued a prepare to leave warning for residents in the Carnarvon National Park Area.

2PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Ambrose.

Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

A fast-moving intense fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Mount Larcom.

It is expected to impact Gentle Annie Road, Taylors Lane, Mount Larcom Bracewell Road, Henicke Road, East End Road and the township of Mount Larcom around 1.55pm.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

People should leave the area via the Bruce Hwy and travel north. An evacuation centre has been opened at the Raglan Tavern.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

EARLIER: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued an emergency warning of a 'fast-moving, intense' bushfire burning at Ambrose.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was traveling from Gentle Annie Road towards Mount Larcom Bracewell Road.

The fire is likely to impact properties within the area and is expected to worsen.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.





