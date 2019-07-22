Fast-food giant reveals Bundy store plans

American giants Taco Bell is looking at expanding its business into the Rum City.

BUNDABERG may soon be having the American tradition of Taco Tuesday for seven days a week.

Taco Bell two years ago opened its first store in Brisbane with four currently open in the city in Annerley, North Lakes, Robina and Cleveland.

There will be two more soon as well with one to open in Ipswich and the other to be opened in Townsville.

It is part of plans to open 100 stores in Australia under its parent company Yum!

The NewsMail can now reveal that Bundaberg is on the list of areas that Taco Bell want to open.

"We're currently exploring a number of potential opportunities for the Taco Bell expansion,” a spokesperson for the company said.

"Unfortunately, at the moment we still don't have any dates or locations confirmed for a Bundaberg restaurant, but we hope to open there eventually.

"Once we do have this location locked down, it will definitely be shared on our social channels, so stay tuned.”

Bundaberg has been inundated with new fast food stores opening in the past 12 months with Burger Urge, Hot Star Chicken and Burrito Bar opening among a host of others.

A third KFC is about to be also opened in East Bundaberg.