FAST FOOD, FAST CRIME: 8 takeaway tales from court

A number of cases in Bundaberg in recent years have seen fast food outlets as their setting.

These are eight recent cases that involved the region's eateries (through no fault of their own).

1. Man high on drugs when he slams concrete blocks into window

A MAN was on high on drugs when he threw concrete blocks at the window of the Bourbong St KFC store.

Dean Michael Khan, 48, pleaded guilty in October to one count of public nuisance and two counts of wilful damage in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Khan was ordered to pay a fine of $900 which was referred to SPER.

A man drove to KFC after downing 12 beers.

2. Drive for fried chicken ends in court

A magistrate described a man's decision to drive as 'foolish' after being 12 schooners deep and crashing his car.

Maxwell Ronald Farlow, 68, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court earlier this year.

The court heard Farlow walked home from the pub but made the decision to drive to a nearby KFC after becoming hungry.

Cody Daniel has copped a fine for dropping his daks in front of police. Contributed

3. Make shakes penis at cops

A drunken decision to drop his daks and give night revellers an eyeful has turned out to be very costly one for a 21-year-old Bundaberg man back in 2018.

Cody James Daniel was so intoxicated he had "zero memory" of his actions outside McDonald's.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police were on Targo St speaking to another member of the public when Daniel pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

"He exposed his penis and shook his hips and pointed at his penis," he said.

Daniel was fined a total of $1100 but in light of his youth and lack of like offending the court opted not to record a conviction.

A fight around chicken nuggets saw a man front court.

4. Man argues over chicken nuggets

It wasn't a visit to a fast food outlet, but a fight over chicken nuggets that saw a man appear in court recently.

A magistrate described the man's behaviour as "nothing short of appalling" after an aggravated domestic violence breach.

The court heard on 12 July the aggrieved invited the man to her home but asked him to leave some time later.

Things then escalated to an argument between the man and his children over some chicken nuggets, where he held his fists up at them.

The man was sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

Police were called to the incident in town. TAHLIA STEHBENS

5. Court hears how police were called to fight at McDonald's

Caleb James Lancaster appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing a police officer last year.

Police were called to the McDonald's on Targo St after reports a male was fighting with patrons.

Lancaster was fined $400, and ordered to pay $600 after two good behaviour bonds were forfeited.

The assault happened at McDonald's. Mike Knott BUN220318MCDONALDS3

6. Case of shocking violence at McDonald's

Two brothers who "king hit" a man and attacked him so badly he needed metal plates and screws to repair his fractured jaw and skull were released on immediate parole from Bundaberg District Court last year.

Mark Brown, 36, and Jordan Brown, 32, both pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm from the dock.

Jordan also pleaded guilty to common assault of a security guard.

Both men were sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail, with immediate parole.

Both were ordered to pay a total of $4000 to the victim.

Greg Charles Noordhuis.

7. Drunk man arrested at Macca's after trying to fight teens

A Bundaberg man who tried to start a fight with a group of teenagers outside McDonald's pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstruction charges last year.

The court heard Greg Charles Noordhuis walked past about 10 teenagers grouped near McDonald's, before purposefully pushing one and inviting them to fight him.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Noordhuis $600.

GUILTY: Bradley Kayne Holman was sentenced to four years jail for the armed robbery of two Bundaberg businesses in November 2015. Photo Facebook Facebook

8. Hungry Jacks bandit caught on camera

Holding a fish filleting knife in one hand and a cricket bat in the other, Bradley Kayne Holman, 21, disguised his face and walked in through the back door of the Bundaberg Hungry Jack's store.

Holman terrorised two staff members, hitting a male employee across the back of the head with the bat as he demanded money.

Holmam was sentenced to two concurrent jails terms with a parole eligibility from November 18, 2016.