FAST FOOD: Burgers getting closer at new Hungry Jack’s

Construction is underway on the new Hungry Jack's on Bargara Rd.

Before March you could be enjoying a burger at a new Hungry Jack's in Bundaberg.

With the fast-food outlet starting to take shape, DCB Developments general manager Christian Bright told the NewsMail the project was progressing well.

Having started work on the site in September, he said they were hoping for a good run of fine weather leading up to Christmas.

Mr Bright said construction was scheduled to be completed by mid-February 2021, and

"the store will be open by end of February 2021.

The proposed plans include a dual-lane drive-through and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St.

This will be the region's third Hungry Jack's outlet, located just down the road from the recently established KFC and across from Domino's Pizza in Bundaberg East.

The NewsMail previously reported, the location was chosen because of the strong growth in the region and demand for options on this side of town.

