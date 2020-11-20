Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Construction is underway on the new Hungry Jack's on Bargara Rd.
Construction is underway on the new Hungry Jack's on Bargara Rd.
News

FAST FOOD: Burgers getting closer at new Hungry Jack’s

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Before March you could be enjoying a burger at a new Hungry Jack's in Bundaberg.

With the fast-food outlet starting to take shape, DCB Developments general manager Christian Bright told the NewsMail the project was progressing well.

Having started work on the site in September, he said they were hoping for a good run of fine weather leading up to Christmas.

Mr Bright said construction was scheduled to be completed by mid-February 2021, and

"the store will be open by end of February 2021.

 

Work is underway to deliver a Hungry Jacks store to East Bundaberg.
Work is underway to deliver a Hungry Jacks store to East Bundaberg.

The proposed plans include a dual-lane drive-through and entry and exit to the restaurant on Morrison St.

This will be the region's third Hungry Jack's outlet, located just down the road from the recently established KFC and across from Domino's Pizza in Bundaberg East.

The NewsMail previously reported, the location was chosen because of the strong growth in the region and demand for options on this side of town.

 

MORE STORIES

Fate of proposed new health care service decided

How region's venues stack up to police COVID safe checks

BUILDING BOOM: The projects changing the face of Bundy

More Stories

bundaberg development east bundaberg fast food hungry jack's
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile

        • 20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Defendant licks meth, tells cops it’s just 'Panadol'

        Premium Content Defendant licks meth, tells cops it’s just 'Panadol'

        News The court heard how the ‘exaggerated manner’ in which she was walking caught the...

        • 20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        Premium Content ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        News ALDI Australia share opening date for new Avoca ALDI and what customers can expect...

        • 20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Woman, 84, dies after sedan collides with bus

        Premium Content Woman, 84, dies after sedan collides with bus

        News Police say Hyundai sedan lost control through a series of bends