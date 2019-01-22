Menu
EVASION CRASH: Police were unable to stop a young disqualified driver who accelerated away from them and crashed into a school bus.
Fast and furious: Outlaw Gympie driver hits school bus

22nd Jan 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM
A FAST but furious Gympie joy ride came to an end on December 14 when a young disqualified driver crashed his unregistered car into a school bus in Rifle Range Rd, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Police told the court on Thursday, patrolling officers were powerless to stop Gympie man Matthew James Rieck-Schloss, 21, who had accelerated heavily away from them and around a corner into Rifle Range Rd.

The prosecutor told the court Rieck-Schloss had not slowed for the corner and had narrowly missed colliding with another car.

He then came around a corner and saw the school bus, which was forced to use the middle of the road because of cars parked on either side.

Braking heavily, he collided with the side of the bus, damaging its luggage doors.

Although it was the last day of the school year, the court was told there were no children on the bus.

Rieck-Schloss pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving on December 14, as well as driving while disqualified in an unregistered and uninsured car.

The court was told police saw him driving a red Falcon with no registration plates, accelerating on his way to Rifle Range Rd.

He admitted to police his driving had been dangerous, the court was told.

He had been disqualified from driving on July 23 and was not due to obtain a licence again until 2020.

He told the court he was not trying to evade police but saw them and decided to have "one last go."

"So it was a joy ride. Wow," magistrate Chris Callaghan said with apparent surprise.

He said he was running out of options short of jail for dealing with Rieck-Schloss who had accumulated a significant record, despite having no convictions until February last year.

Sentencing Rieck-Schloss to prison, he said: "Because you have employment, I'm releasing you on parole today.

"But next time I see you, you go out through the side door," he said, indicating the entrance to the courtroom cells.

He disqualified Rieck-Schloss from driving for two-and-a-half years.

