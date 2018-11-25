FAST AND FURIOUS: Fireys spread thin as four fires burn

DISASTER: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed the media yesterday to say the fire was "not like other fires".

RESIDENTS near Deepwater, south-west of Agnes Water, have been forced to evacuate after dangerous bushfires threatened nearby properties.

At 12.50pm today, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued an initial 'watch and act' advisory for the area, urging residents to make their way to an evacuation centre in Miriam Vale.

About 2pm today, the fire was travelling from Deepwater National Park in a south-southwest direction towards the small locality, and at least 34 crews were on scene trying to contain the blaze.

Three hours later, QFES said the fire was getting worse, and any residents who hadn't evacuated should do so immediately.

A resident of nearby Capricornia Drive who didn't want to be named said they were surprised by the amount of smoke during their evacuation.

"Visibility was really hard to see through," she said.

She reported another evacuation centre at Baffle Creek had to be evacuated because of the speed of the fire and said it wasn't an easy decision to evacuate.

"We've been here for 10 years, and this is the first time we had to evacuate," she said.

"We loaded up our car with all the important things, and just got out because it's not worth the risk."

She is thankful for the hard work firefighters are doing to control the blaze.

"There's a lot of tired guys out there that really just need a break ... and I can't thank them enough," she said.

"This is why you need a bushfire plan, even if you think you don't need to evacuate, it's better that you do rather than staying."

It also advised residents to have their bushfire survival plan ready and to keep up to date with the latest information.

It warned that firefighters might not be able to save all properties.

The Deepwater fire alert was the fourth fire warning issued, with QFES releasing statements on Delaneys Creek, Lowmead and Round Hill only hours before.

The Lowmead vegetation fire near John Clifford Way and the Bruce Highway broke about 1pm on Friday, but posed no threat to property.

Crews contained and monitored the blaze throughout the weekend.

At 5pm yesterday QFES issued a 'watch and act' bushfire alert for a blaze at Round Hill, which fireys have been working to contain since it broke about noon on Saturday

A QFES spokesman said the blaze was unpredictable and travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way.

The Delanyes Creek bushfire started buring about 3pm on Saturday.

At 5pm, the bushfire warning level for the area was at 'advice', meaning residents needed to stay up-to-date on the blaze's status.

At midday, the fire was reportedly travelling in a south-easterly direction near Travers Ct and Mervyn Cavanagh Ct towards Mount Mee Rd and fire crews were working to contain the blaze.

Around 5pm tonight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke to the public and urged residents to get out.

"The intensity of this fire covers 9000 hectares and the flames are 10 to 12 metres high," she said.

"Residents of Baffle Creek and Deepwater please listen to authorities and evacuate. This is not like other fires."

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett yesterday said Rules Beach residents were also urged to evacuate to the Miriam Vale Community Centre.

Residents are asked to phone 000 immediately if they think their property is directly under threat.