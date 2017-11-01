Fashion to be the big winner at Cup Race Day

FASHION PASSION: Bex Hutchins and Shanyn Limpus are expecting a good turnout for the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field at Thabeban Park.

MAKE this year's Melbourne Cup Day one to remember by spending the day at the races.

Bundaberg's racecourse will have everything you need to enjoy the biggest race day of the year, with local races, plenty of bars, TVs, bookmakers, and the Melbourne Hotel Fashions on the Field.

This year's fashions on the field organisers have chosen gold as the theme to tie in with the iconic gold Melbourne Cup trophy.

First, second and third will be awarded in four categories, with prizes from the Melbourne Hotel and Friendly Society Pharmacy.

Fashion enthusiast and judge Bex Hutchins is looking forward to seeing the ways people incorporate gold into their racewear, and is hoping to see some creativity and originality from entrants.

"There are two women's racewear sections on Melbourne Cup Day that allow women to express their individual style, and I'm hoping to see some edgier, different looks next Tuesday in the contemporary category.”

Race Day co-ordinator Shanyn Limpus will be embracing this by swapping the classic dress for a jumpsuit paired with a simple metallic crown that has been very popular at recent race events.

While all private areas are sold out, racegoers who are keen to head to the track can choose from general admission, which is available at the gate on the day, or the public marquee.

Marquee tickets are still available for $85, which includes entry, reserved seating, access to private cash bar and lunch platters from Bay Fusion.

Lunch will be served in the marquee between noon and 1pm and includes gourmet finger food such as chicken and avocado nori sushi and hand-crafted beef brisket pies. Tickets without lunch are also available if booking a whole table.

The marquee includes TVs to view all the live action from Flemington, and tables that seat up to 10.

"If you don't have enough people to make a table booking, don't be discouraged from purchasing marquee tickets as we can seat you on a table with another small group,” says Ms Limpus.

If all the live action from Flemington and fashions on the field aren't enough, there will also be five local races.

The betting ring will also be buzzing with five local bookmakers and UBET (tote) for all your punting needs.

There will be plenty of cold drinks available to enjoy with friends.

Ms Limpus is encouraging racegoers to try the new premium wine range from Hanging Tree Winery or share a Pimms Sparkling Cup - a low-alcohol alternative to wine.

Gates open at 9.30am and courtesy buses will be heading back to the Spotted Dog Tavern after the final local race for those who want to continue the fun.

Call 4153 1416 or email bundabergraceclub@hotmail.com for race day bookings and inquiries.

MELBOURNE CUP RACE DAY IN BUNDABERG

9.30am Gates Open

Noon-1pm FOTF nominations

1-1.25pm FOTF preliminary judging

1.30pm Race 1: East End Hotel Maiden Plate (850m)

2pm Melbourne Cup in Flemington televised

2.10pm Race 2: Sea FM BM55 Handicap (1090m)

2.15-2.55pm FOTF finals

3pm Race 3: Rum City Foods Open Handicap (1090m)

3.40pm Race 4: Craft Rental & Hardware Class B Handicap (1212m)

4.25pm Race 5: Book your Christmas Party at the Men of League Races BM60 Handicap (1380m)

5pm Courtesy buses to Spotted Dog Tavern

5.30pm Bars close/conclusion of event