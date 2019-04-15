Fashion just got a heap more affordable for Bundy women

FASHION BARGAINS: The High Street Dressing Room owner Bree Kaufusi has capped her stock to $59.

EVERY woman wants to step out in style, but achieving an on-trend look that fits in all the right places can be a challenge no matter your age or size.

Luckily The High Street Dressing Room owner Bree Kaufusi is here to make your shopping experience easier and more attractive to the hip pocket.

Mrs Kaufusi has been in business for about 18 months and recently announced nothing in-store would cost over $59 from now on.

"It's something new and exciting that the ladies of Bundaberg are going to appreciate,” Mrs Kaufusi said.

"It's a different concept we came up with to stick with the whole idea of affordable, on-trend fashion.”

Mrs Kaufusi urged the ladies of Bundaberg to shop local.

"There really are a lot of great fashion items in town, women don't need to be going online to bag a bargain,” she said.

The store will still offer the same great labels at more affordable prices.

From stylish dresses, jeans, dressy tops, cardigans, earrings, clutches and sneakers, it's a one-stop-shop for the best dressed in Bundy.

"I guess it's a yummy mummy market,” Mrs Kaufusi said.

"It's for young mums that are after comfortable clothing that's child friendly but also on-trend.

"We hit the nail on head with our Betty Basics range, with tees and skirts that you can mix and match and know you'll always look good.”

Visit Shop 4, 21 Electra St.