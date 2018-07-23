Fashion icon's legacy lives on in Bundy

IN THE window of a Bundaberg shop, a tribute to the late fashion icon Kate Spade takes centre stage as Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen tells how it was a Spade-designed handbag that cemented the Targo St store's name.

"When you think of a business name, you go into the business registration site and see if it's available,” Ms Jacobsen said.

"When I went in there, because it's related to her (Kate Spade), her photos came up with this handbag.

"I thought 'that's it'.

"I started following her and when she passed away I made the decision that the next window I did would be a tribute to her and how my name came about.

The display window of Cha Cha Chocolate with a tribute to Kate Spade. Brian Cassidy

" A lot of people ask about the name ... and I thought after what happened to her, it was a story that should be told.”

Ms Jacobsen said she'd also decided that despite the price tag, having one of the handbags which inspired the name was worth the money.

"I've actually bought one of the handbags,” she said.

"They're very expensive and hard to find ... but I just thought 'stuff it - I'm going to buy one'.”

Cha Cha Chocolate sign designed by Tara Jacobsen in recognition of Kate Spade. Brian Cassidy

For Ms Jacobsen, who is living her dream, adapting the business which started to cater for wedding candy buffets but rarely does now, has been the key to sweet success.

"We went into wedding decorating and making fudges,” she said.

"This is always what I wanted to do ... it's pretty special.”