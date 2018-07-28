Fashion forecast: sunny with a chance of 'winter chic'

ELEGANCE: Ainsleigh Savage, Sophie Mobbs and Yanna Klaassen at the Thabeban Race Course at a meet earlier in the year.

ELEGANCE: Ainsleigh Savage, Sophie Mobbs and Yanna Klaassen at the Thabeban Race Course at a meet earlier in the year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Haifa Bundaberg Cup is on many to-do lists today, and race day co-ordinator Shanyn Limpus is expecting elegance and sophistication from the fashion on the field.

This year's theme, 'winter chic,' invites participants to really dress to the nines.

"Each year we pick a couple of race days to have fun themes that go with the season and give the people something to dress to,” Ms Limpus said.

"For winter, we'll be expecting heavier fabrics with darker colours and accessories.

"This is a very elegant day.”

Tips for a winning outfit include dressing to the theme and also for your body type.

"Be confident and smile, if you're comfortable it shows,” she said.

"For the men, it is winter so we're expecting darker-coloured suits, and anyone with a hat is always favoured.”

For the first time the event will also include a fashions on the field for the younger stylers with a children and teens' category.

"We're expecting at least 1000 people to attend,” Ms Limpus said.

"We've had record bookings for the event, all our private and VIP areas are completely sold out and we're expecting good weather.

"It's going to be a good turnout.”