Fashion field is filled with bright yellow

YOU WOULD be forgiven for thinking of a Coldplay song if you heard “it was all yellow”, but it’s also the perfect description of Bundy’s Fashion on the Fields parade.

The stunning outfit that took out first place in the competition was designed by Lennen fashion designer Lennee Graham and worn by property manager Kristy-Lee Anderson.

And after showcasing a beautiful collection at the Designer Q fashion show recently, the talented designer decided to alter the piece to suit race day fashion.

“We wanted to go with something bright and playful and we took inspiration from a piece that was showcased in Brisbane on the runway,” Ms Graham said.

“It was turned into a two piece number but this was decided on Monday so I was up till 3am sewing it all the night before the event.”

The dress started out as strapless and was transformed into a top with a high neck and skirt with big frills, using locally sourced materials.

But the dress was just one of the elements the creative genius worked on behind the scenes, making a belt, headpiece and earrings too.

“Lennee made earrings out of blue suede fabric to go with my shoes,” Ms Anderson said.

“She also made the millinery headpiece and painted the belt the same colour … she’s just amazing at what she can do.”

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

“We ordered some amazing silk abaca for the headpiece and it turned out to be the wrong colour, so after a few trips to Bunnings and Mitre 10 for the perfect shade of yellow spray paint, it worked perfectly,” Ms Graham said.

Despite Ms Anderson being crowned the winner for the fourth time and Ms Graham’s design winning two years in a row, the incredible moment was not lost among the pair.

But the special friendship the talented duo share is equally as special as the bright yellow dress and headpiece that was worn on the day.

“Kristy-Lee and I have been close friends for so many years so she is used to the craziness behind the scenes and I love that she just lets me go … she’s amazing and pulls off anything and I’m very grateful,” Ms Graham said.

“Lennee was up until the early hours of the morning to make sure everything was perfect for me … she really does put her heart and soul into every design and she is just an absolute treasure,” Ms Anderson said.