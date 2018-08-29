Menu
Scanlan Theodore vinyl bag is going for $350. Picture: Instagram/Scanlantheodore
Fashion & Beauty

Designers offer luxury plastic bags amid ban

by Danielle Le Messurier
29th Aug 2018 10:41 AM

FASHION designers are cashing in on the chaos at the cash register and urging shoppers to glam up their groceries with stylish plastic bags - priced at up to $2050.

Luxury labels may have seen a gap in the market after retail ­giants Coles and Woolworths bungled their bans on single-use plastic bags, then flip-flopped on whether to charge 15c for their ­reusable replacements.

Branded bags made of thick plastic have hit the market. They are much the same as standard reusable supermarket bags - only fancier. And more expensive.

 

Fashion labels such as Burberry are selling designer shopping bags for shoppers. This one is valued at $2050. Picture: Burberry
This Celine “see-through” shopping bag is valued at $757. Picture: Instagram/andreaslookbook
This Michael Kors clear tote is not as expensive, but it will still set you back $98. Picture: Michael Kors
On Instagram yesterday, Scanlan Theodore plugged its clear vinyl "Deborah Barnet Grocery Bag", available in charcoal or blue, for $350 - more than the $237 average most households spend on food every week.

Reaction on social media was mixed. "I'd make a joke but this is just … stupid," one user wrote.

Another said: "This is ridiculous and I'd give my left t. to have it."

 

Luxury labels may have seen a gap in the market after Woolworths and Coles flip-flopped on charging shoppers 15 cents per plastic bag. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Burberry has also jumped on the bag-wagon, offering a "Medium Plastic Shopper with Vintage Check Pouch" for a jaw-dropping $2050.

Michael Kors and Celine were other labels selling high-priced plastic bags.

Sydney University marketing expert Dr Rohan Miller said the new trend promoted an unhealthy reliance on plastic.

"There's no reason we can't use different materials," he said.

