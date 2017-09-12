28°
News

Fascinating four decades at hospital

HOT STUFF: Despite the stifling conditions in summer, Chris Russell says working in the laundry has been her favourite role during 40 years of service at the Mater Hospital in Bundaberg.
HOT STUFF: Despite the stifling conditions in summer, Chris Russell says working in the laundry has been her favourite role during 40 years of service at the Mater Hospital in Bundaberg.
Jay Fielding
by

CHRIS Russell has seen many changes during her four decades of service at the Mater Hospital in Bundaberg.

Chris began at the Mater as a casual worker in the hospitality department.

She later moved into the laundry, washing patients' clothing, bedding and clinical uniforms.

Summertime in the laundry was steamy, Chris recalled, working among large washing machines and extractor spinners with steam-operated rollers.

Nonetheless she enjoyed the work immensely.

FAMILIAR FACE: Chris Russell has clocked up 40 years at the Mater Hospital.
FAMILIAR FACE: Chris Russell has clocked up 40 years at the Mater Hospital.

"I felt a sense of accomplishment with my two work colleagues as we completed weekly laundering for the 83-bed hospital,” she said.

"It has been my favourite role”.

Chris said the Mater's laundry "family” had been close-knit and often met outside of work.

Both Chris's mother and her uncle worked at the Mater, making it a bit of a family tradition.

LONG CAREER: A younger Chris Russell with Sr Bev.
LONG CAREER: A younger Chris Russell with Sr Bev.

When day surgery began at the Mater began in 1999, fewer staff were required in the laundry and Chris moved back into hospitality - and for the first time working with patients.

"The highlight of my day is the strong friendships shared with work colleagues and the precious opportunity when a patient invites you into their life through conversation in the course of my day at work,” Chris said.

A Mater spokesman said all staff at the hospital congratulated Chris on her 40 years of service.

CONGRATULATIONS: Chris Russell wit Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland CEO Lynne Sheehan and Mater Hospital executive officer Ivan Rasmussen.
CONGRATULATIONS: Chris Russell wit Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland CEO Lynne Sheehan and Mater Hospital executive officer Ivan Rasmussen.

Topics:  bundaberg career mater hospital

Bundaberg News Mail
Council hits back at Landcare's claims

Council hits back at Landcare's claims

BUNDABERG Regional Council has hit back at claims it is losing sight in the community.

Theft leaves driving school volunteers deflated

STOLEN WHEELS: Robert Andrews, Director of not-for-profit Drivers College, said they were broken into on the weekend and $800 wheels were stolen.

'I reckon that's very lousy'

Meningococcal vaccination to save newborn lives

Newborns will soon be able to get the Meningococcal vaccination. Previously, parents had to wait until children were 12.

Newborns will be able to get a lifesaving meningococcal jab

LNP doesn't want crims dumped here

"For all we know, Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast are two of the locations earmarked for several suburban detention houses.”

Secret centres spat

Local Partners