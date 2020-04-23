Farming households encouraged to apply for funding

FARMING households across the Bundaberg region are being encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in drought support.

St Vincent de Paul Society National Council CEO, Toby O’Connor said the Federal Government recently announced the St Vincent de Paul Society would distribute funds in the Bundaberg local government area.

The St Vincent de Paul Society and The Salvation Army are delivering the Drought Community Support Initiative Round 2, dividing the LGAs between them.

“Financial support is available now and Vinnies is ready to process applications,” Mr O'Connor said.

“It’s as easy as jumping onto the Vinnies.org.au web page or picking up the phone to our call centre.

“Eligible farmers, farm workers and farm suppliers, in specific LGAs, qualify for a payment of up to $3,000 to help meet basic household expenses.

“Your main source of income must come from agriculture or related activities and you must be over the age of 18 to apply.”

Mr O’Connor said applying for the payments only required a driver’s licence, proof of address and proof you’re suffering financial hardship, and a pay slip if you are an employee.

“With the drought continuing to bite, Vinnies has a team of experienced, empathetic staff in our national call centre taking calls and processing claims as quickly as possible,” he said.

Vinnies is distributing nationally a total of $60 million of government funding, during Round 2 of the Drought Community Support Initiative, which commenced in November 2019.

Current program guidelines and eligibility criteria are available at www.business.gov.au.

The Federal Government has also listed specific Local Government Areas which are officially drought-declared.