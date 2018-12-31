Farming family's future uncertain as power prices surge

POWERING ON: Tony Jeppesen and son Sam on their farm which has been in the family for 98 years.

TONY Jeppesen's family has been farming land at Bloomsbury for almost 100 years, but he fears for the future for his son in the cane-growing industry because of the deregulation of power.

Mr Jeppesen is one of many cane growers in the region who has had to cut costs after slogging through a season of record low sugar prices and drought.

He said he had replaced three irrigation pumps with smaller, more efficient pumps in a bid to reduce power bills.

"Power's our biggest issue. The power input alone has gone up so dramatically. It just takes so much working capital from our business to do the same job we did before. If our power bills were in line with the rest of the world, than I have no doubt in my mind I would have another person employed to run the irrigation system," Mr Jeppesen said.

"These are the sort of savings we would have if we were on the same pricing structure we were on a few years ago."

Mr Jeppesen said the lack of government support was "nothing short of ludicrous".

"I haven't done so many changes and modifications to irrigation systems as I have this year to try to cut costss. The biggest issue isn't price or production. The biggest risk for my son to become a fifth generation farmer is government legislation," he said.

"It's the way they've deregulated the power.

"If prices continue to climb, we might have to go back to dry farming, but there's no money in it."

Mr Jeppesen cut further costs by partnering with Reef Trust for a project which uses less mill mud (high nutrient additive) and reduces nitrogen run-off, improving water quality.

The project involves applying mill mud below the cane row rather than spread on top, which prevents the farmers losing nutrients when it rains and water courses gaining too much from sediment run-off.

Reef Catchments project officer Ian Brooks said the main financial saving came from have to use less mill mud to do more.

"The problem with the traditional practice of putting mill mud on top is when you get weather events, the rain washes off nutrients into the waterways. The farmers lose nutrients and the water gets too many nutrients from run-off. So you're using a lot less and having the same effect," he said.

Mr Jeppesen said the project, two to three years in the making, had been successful so far in helping reduce costs on his farm.

"It's been very beneficial with regards to improving our offside impact and with regards to improving our fertiliser usage," he said.

"There's a positive impact economically, environmentally and personally."