Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Farmers win in landmark live export case

by NATALIE KOTSIOS
2nd Jun 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FEDERAL court has found in favour of cattle exporters in their class action against the Federal Government's 2011 live export ban to Indonesia.

The landmark decision comes almost nine years to the day that the Gillard Labor Government's snap ban brought the export industry to its knees, and six years after court proceedings first began.

Brett Cattle Company, as the lead applicant, argued former agriculture minister Joe Ludwig abused his ministerial power by closing the trade, following media reports of animal welfare breaches.

Justice Steven Rares found Mr Ludwig's ban invalid and that he'd acted with "reckless indifference" by making the export control order with no exceptions.

Cattle farmers were seeking $600 million in compensation.

More Stories

class action editors picks live exports live exports ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRIVERS COURT OUT: 7 times local motorists behaved badly

        premium_icon DRIVERS COURT OUT: 7 times local motorists behaved badly

        News MOST drivers try to do the right thing. Others drink drive, drug drive or allegedly make their own licence plates.

        Full disclosure: What’s happening in the council

        premium_icon Full disclosure: What’s happening in the council

        News Some of the decisions included $200,000 in stimulus, and the return of parking...

        Pollies, business owner ready for tourism to return

        premium_icon Pollies, business owner ready for tourism to return

        News Pollies and business owners are encouraging Queenslanders to visit our region as...

        Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        premium_icon Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        Crime Burnett police are urging the community to stay vigilant against counterfeit notes...

        • 2nd Jun 2020 11:15 AM