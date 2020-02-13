Menu
Rotarian Ian Mylrea, owner of Northside Produce Agency Brian Gordon and Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre with a stock feed package.
Farmers urged to put hand up for help

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
FARMERS who have been drought affected and have farming as their primary income are encouraged to put their hand up for a stock feed package.

Bundaberg East Rotarian Ian Mylrea said they were excited to announce with the aid of the Rotary Foundation they were able to donate about $37,000.

“We could have given the money out but we chose to come to a supplier (in Bundaberg) so the money stays in the town,” Mr Mylrea said.

“We are going to apply for some more money from the foundation and keep it going as long as it has to.

“It feels brilliant to do this, without the farmers we don’t survive do we.”

Owner of Northside Produce Agency Brian Gordon said they had a positive response but it was hard for farmers to ask for help.

“It means farmers can stop selling off their breeding herd,” Mr Gordon said.

“Pastures are starting to come through now so they can maintain the herd they have already.”

“It’s a pride thing for these people and this is something they will have to ask for and we encourage them to do so.”

Approved farmers will have a selection of three stock feed packs including hay, lick block, dry lick and protein pellets.

The area covered is north of Marinnvale, through to Gin Gin and Mt Perry and back through Biggenden.

To apply click here.

