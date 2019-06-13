Farmer's sweet success with Stockland produce stall

FRESH IS BEST: Rebecca Pratt manning the RBS Produce store in Stockland Bundaberg.

FROM a pop-up stall selling their honey in a well-being market, to Stockland Bundaberg regulars, the family running RBS Produce is supplying a cornucopia of fresh fruit, vegetables and local honey to shoppers and they have no intentions of slowing down.

RBS Produce owner Darren Pratt said they seized the opportunity to open a stall in the popular shopping centre stocking fresh produce and their own honey after the success of the Stockland markets.

Mr Pratt said while apples, pears and carrots weren't grown locally, the majority of their produce on offer was picked fresh from local farms.

Dealing directly with 13 farmers in the region, Mr Pratt said customers had been more than impressed with how fresh it was, how long it lasted and the prices.

He said everything was a big seller at the stall and they typically sold 350kg of honey per week.

With 10 years experience in the fruit and vegetable business, having attended local markets along with creating produce boxes on their farm, Mr Pratt said being able to provide fresh produce was one of the joys of the industry.

He said they had currently signed to stay at Stockland until December and in the coming weeks would be getting new counters for their store.

Stockland casual mall leasing executive Amanda Bain said the recent addition of the markets, Health and Well-being and Artisan, at the shopping centre had been saw centre visitor numbers grow.

She said with 70,000 people through the centre on a weekly basis, it was a great platform for local businesses and for customers to support local families.

Anyone looking to be a part of the markets can phone MS Bain on 4152 5788.

The RBS Produce stall is open from 8.30am-5.30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8am-8pm on Thursday and 8am-4pm on Saturday. For more visit their Facebook page.