Farmers, support each other in testing times

RECENT confirmation by Biosecurity Queensland that cucumber green mottle mosaic virus was detected in the region has led many growers to question if their biosecurity is adequate.

With the high demands of running a horticultural operation already including accreditations, pre-planning (often years in advance), irrigation scheduling and investigating market opportunities among a whole host of other tasks, on-farm biosecurity cannot fall by the wayside.

From not reusing packaging to using wash-down facilities, there is much growers can do to reduce their chance of crop loss due to virus or disease.

Have you thought of every avenue where virus and disease thrive?

Are you using a spore kill product or just a cleaning product? Both are needed to create a sterile environment.

How many businesses regularly check the plastic curtains leading into cold rooms? This is just one example of a breeding ground for bacteria.

But what if the virus is seed borne? Have you taken steps to ensure you've purchased seeds tested to Australian standards?

Australia has some of the highest levels of testing for imported seed and growers rely on the Federal Government's importation requirements.

Our region's producers are not only providing food and fibre, but are responsible for supporting thousands of families through employment. And when even one property is affected by a biosecurity threat or extreme weather event, the knock-on effect can be felt for many years.

As an industry there's always more we can do to protect ourselves, but when faced with adversity we must also band together to support those suffering and learn from challenges to effect change.

As an organisation we are working with Industry to raise awareness of biosecurity concerns for the Region and provide that link between grower and government to ensure adequate representation.

