Our farmers being recruited by crime gangs

The Australian Taxation Office last week seized more than 53 acres of illegal tobacco – with an estimated excise value of $30 million – near Bundaberg.

QUEENSLAND farmers are being recruited and strong armed by organised crime gangs to plant illegal tobacco crops, which major retailers allege is funding terrorism.

The stark warning comes amid calls for the Turnbull Government to devise a comprehensive strategy to fight the lucrative crime and save local business.

Influential retail lobby groups are publicly warning the Government that criminal gangs, that used to deal in drugs, have now moved into tobacco because it is low risk and high return.

The seizure included a record 28 tonnes of illegal crops and 45,000 seedlings.

ATO assistant commissioner Peter Vujanic said the illegal trade supported organised criminal syndicates.

"The ATO is concerned that farmers in these areas may be targeted by organised criminal

organisations or be at risk of unintentionally becoming involved in criminal activity," Mr Vujanic said.

In a joint call for action, Australian Retailers Association, Australian Lottery and Newsagents Association and those representing independent shops have united to tell The Sunday Mail that their members were losing thousands of dollars a week and taxpayers were being robbed $1.6 billion a year in excise.

Tobacco plants found at Shannons Flat, south of Canberra.

"The skyrocketing organised crime tobacco trade is driving up street and shop crime, funding

terrorism, diverting money from taxpayers and making us less safe,'' they said.

They pointed to previous comments by Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Wayne Buchhorn who said he had significant concerns some proceeds of the crime were being sent overseas to help extremist groups.

Australian Retailers Association executive director Russell Zimmerman said there needed to be a way to help crackdown on the black market because it was also causing safety issues for store owners.

"This crime not only has a substantial impact on retail business in terms of property and violent crime but has a serious impact on workers,'' Mr Zimmerman said.

The Australasian Association of Convenience Stores chief executive officer Jeff Rogut said a Federal Government strategy was desperately needed.

"Taxpayer money is going up in smoke instead of going to our infrastructure, hospitals and schools. Lost tobacco excise is going directly to organised crime gangs,'' Mr Rogut said.

It has been illegal in Australia for more than 10 years to grow tobacco without an excise licence.

Chief executive officer of Ritchies Supermarkets Fred Harrison said overseas gangs were reaping millions of dollars in profit.

"With excise rises, tobacco has become as valuable as silver, meaning our shops are being smashed and the stuff is coming in via the illegal shipload."