Farmers, join in tariff trial

Dean Kayley: "The cost of power was killing me”.

BUNDABERG farmers have the chance to trial off-peak and demand-based electricity tariffs under the State Government's $10 million package aimed at stabilising power bills.

Energy Queensland is recruiting up to 200 farmers to participate in three separate trials and aims to achieve a diverse and representative selection in each trial group.

"The goal is to help Ergon better understand the potential for offering controlled load and seasonal demand tariffs as an alternative to the current transitional agricultural tariffs due to expire in 2020,” Energy Minister Mark Bailey said.

The first two trials will run until June next year and the third until June 2019.

Find out more at ergon.com.au/agtarifftrial. Applications due March 24.