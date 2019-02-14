Heartfelt plea to support struggling Bundy farmers

CANE farmer Mark Mammino says aside from water and electricity, irrigation is his biggest headache.

"We're getting to a point now where we're doing it just to keep our crop alive," he said.

"I can't put an exact figure on how much costs have risen, but I'd say they have more than doubled in the last five to 10 years."

Speaking before the Queensland Competition Authority held its Rural Irrigation Price review 2020-24 at Brothers Leagues Club yesterday, Mr Mammino, chairman of Canegrowers Isis, was sounding the alarm bells.

The review offered farmers from around the region the opportunity to ask questions and voice their opinions on prices for coming seasons.

Mr Mammino said irrigating had taken a toll on the mental health of growers as the dry conditions continue to frustrate.

"They're getting depressed, a lot of them took Christmas off and haven't had a day off since," he said.

"We just don't know when it's going to rain again to relieve us."

He said the forum gave them a chance to see how the QCA was going to investigate reducing their biggest cost.

"It gives us a chance to listen to them and for them to listen to us," Mr Mammino said.

"It helped us get clarity on what their plans are to investigate the current situation and how we can reduce costs to a minimum."

