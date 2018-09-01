Farmers, Gympie council tangle over 10% rate hike

FRUSTRATED: Gympie farmer Ivan Naggs says primary producers are being 'singled out' by the council's 10 per cent rate hike.

FRUSTRATED: Gympie farmer Ivan Naggs says primary producers are being 'singled out' by the council's 10 per cent rate hike. Scott Kovacevic

THE pitchforks are out over Gympie Regional Council's decision to slug some rural properties with a 10 per cent rate hike, a move which has left farmers fuming.

AgForce spokesman and farmer Ivan Naggs said farmers in the region were "furious" and felt "singled out" by councillors in this year's budget.

"They feel they have been discriminated against," Mr Naggs said.

He said the rate rise only put further stress on an industry struggling to meet feed costs soaring because of the drought - which was looking more likely to be declared in Gympie.

RELATED: Gympie rate bills' levies, charges among Qld's highest

"They just don't have the capacity to make the payments that the council have," he said.

"They're assuming that everybody in rural areas is making good money."

There was also fear that next year's property valuations could push rates prices even higher.

Gympie farm. Renee Albrecht

The hike was all the more frustrating given city residents' rates only went up 2.4 per cent, yet farmers were forking out more but were forced to deal with roads "neglected over the past five or so years".

"Some of these people drive 60-70km to Gympie and over 25-30km of dirt roads to get to bitumen," Mr Naggs said.

While he did not agree with the idea, Mr Naggs said there was a perception among some that the rise was to help cover the cost of blow-outs to projects like the Rattler.

Mayor Mick Curran denied this was the case and said that suburban ratepayers had been "over-contributing" to services in rural areas.

"It must be remembered the urban and commercial ratepayer continues to over-contribute to council services in the rural area," he said.

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

"The total valuation of primary production properties in the Gympie region in fact pay less than the total sum of other rateable properties and rates collected."

Cr Curran said while there were some instances of primary production and rural properties' rates being raised by 10 per cent, "the rateable properties which received the largest increase also have the largest valuations, some being up to $1 million".

"Ultimately, rates are a function of the value of the property, not the circumstances of the owner of the property," he said.

Extra funding had been committed by the council to address issues often raised about rural roads.

"Council acknowledges the issues raised by both rural residential and primary production ratepayers," Cr Curran said.

"As a result, extra funding has been allocated to address those concerns."

While Curra beef farmer Jeff Nugent was not sure of the exact rate rise he had been given, even without one there was still a long-standing fissure between parties.

Primary producers are furious over this year's rate hike. Craig Warhurst

"The rates that we pay are very high for the service that we get," he said.

Mr Nugent said that on his property alone he was paying about $8400 a year.

With the five neighbouring properties, he estimated the council was collecting about $50,000.

Yet all they were getting back was bin collection and a dirt road he said had not been improved for a long time.

He could also understand the arguments behind projects like the Rattler but questioned that commitment when the basics were not being delivered well first.

"As with most people, we don't mind paying for good services," Mr Nugent said.

"We'd be happy to pay it if something was coming back."