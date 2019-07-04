Farmers gearing up for Bundy Flavours markets

RENOWNED for being the food bowl of Australia, the Bundy Flavours Festival on Saturday will offer a smorgasbord of the freshest produce and culinary products available from the region's farms.

This food festival event celebrates the notion of paddock to plate, offering the public an opportunity to taste the best selection of fruit and veg and to meet the farmers and growers, who are responsible for the flavour sensations.

Among the long list of stall holders is fourth generation farmer Anthony Rehbein and his wife Kate.

The pair from the growing family business, Bunda Ginga, grow and supply their own pickled ginger, ground ginger, ginger syrup and turmeric products.

After the success of Bunda Ginger and a deep-seeded passion for creating sustainable and visionary agricultural businesses, the couple are set to open their new shop, One Little Farm in Bargara.

"Anthony was really keen to do something different,” Mrs Rehbein said. "The idea of the shop came after we were going to farmers markets and people kept coming up and telling us that our produce was amazing.

BUNDY FLAVOURS: Kate Rehbein on the farm in Calavos. Mike Knott BUN030719REH5

"We decided to open One Little Farm as a way to get our produce to the people and they really love that it comes from just down the road. Nothing is as fresh as when it comes straight from the farm.”

Growing a variety of different items, the Rehbein family are harvesting tomatoes, purple broccoli and flowers, among other produce.

"We're working with all different varieties of fresh produce and flowers and we thought it would be incredible to supply this in our shop, as well as in restaurants around town,” Mrs Rehbein said. "Our vision has always been to get the freshest products to people and add a bit of difference to their plate too.”

"We want to offer a special experience to the public through our shop by allowing them to buy local produce and flowers.

"Obviously we can't grow apples or stone fruit, so we will be sourcing products from other farms within Australia too, but we would like to stay as close to our beautiful region as possible.”

BUNDY FLAVOURS: Tomatoes growing at the farm. Mike Knott BUN030719REH11

Events like Bundy Flavours are not only crowd favourites for the taste testing aspect but also provides a chance to connect with the heroes behind Bundaberg's best produce.

"Bundy Flavours is a fantastic opportunity for the public to talk one on one with local farmers and thank them for what they do, tell them their produce is amazing and taste exactly what Bundaberg is famous for.”

Bundy Flavours is this Saturday, from 7am to 2pm at Alexandra Park on Quay St.

As for One Little Farm, locals will need a wait a little while longer.

"We're halfway through renovations now and are just applying the finishing touches, so we will be open very soon.”