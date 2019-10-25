Farmer’s firey ride

AT THE SCENE: Firefighters worked to extinguish hay bales on Childers Road.

Bucca hobby farmer Lloyd Newitt managed to save his truck after bales of hay on the back caught fire yesterday afternoon.

Mr Newitt said he was driving home on Childers Road, and was just around the corner when he was waved down by a passing car to alert him to the fact the back of his truck was alight.

Mr Newitt said he tried several times, with some difficulty, to roll the hay bales off the truck.

When he couldn’t physically push the bales off, he tried putting the truck on an angle and then he tried driving around in a circle, trying to roll the bales off.

The dramatic actions taken by Mr Newitt eventually saw the bales roll off the truck.

He came out of the incident without much more than some singed eyebrows and was able to drive home in his truck.

The heat from the fire melted the lenses on his rear lights.

It is believed the fire started from the heat carried by the exhaust from the truck, which was pressed against the metal head of the trailer.

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday at the scene, Mr Newitt said he was just happy to have saved his truck and come out without injury. He said everything else could be replaced, as big a blow as it was to lose some 20-odd bales.

The blazing hay bales temporarily closed the road as crews worked to spot the fire spreading.

With the prolonged dry conditions throughout the Bundaberg and North Burnett region, the fire ban prohibiting lighting fires in the open has been extended again, this time until midnight on November 1.

