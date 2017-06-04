Farmers breaking under power price strain

FARMERS say they have been betrayed by yet another crippling electricity price hike that will add further pressure to financially strained growers.

Queensland Framers' Federation president Stuart Armitage slammed the Queensland Competition Authority's price determination as price gauging at the expense of regional and rural Queenslanders.

Mr Armitage said in the QCA's draft determination, the farming sector was assured that price increases for irrigation tariffs (62, 65 and 66) would be in line with the CPI at 1.7% - 1.9%. Instead on Thursday farmers were slugged with increases on their electricity bills of up to 10.3%; four-and-a-half times more than CPI.

While Mr Armitage thanked State Treasurer Curtis Pitt for directing the QCA to revisit its figures and make a final price determination on June 16, he said the continued uncertainty was frustrating for farmers.

"Some of our farmers now face the reality that the only way to keep their businesses viable is to abandon the grid, which negatively impacts all remaining customers,” Mr Armitage said.

"When governments fail to offer solutions, solutions are forced upon industry. The issue of electricity prices is not confined to one level of government or one political party. It is a systemic failure of the highest order that permeates all levels of elected officials and government mechanisms.”

Arc Up spokesman and National Irrigators Council Energy Committee chairman Dale Holliss said any increase for irrigators showed the contempt the government had for irrigated agriculture and regional Queensland.

"Since 2009 our prices have increased by over 130%,” he said. "CPI in that time has increased by 21%.”

Mr Holliss said that NIC had defined an affordable price as one that had a ceiling of 8 cents per kWh for the electrons and 8 cents per kWh for the network.