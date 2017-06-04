24°
News

Farmers breaking under power price strain

4th Jun 2017 6:23 PM
Ergon Energy workers repair damaged power lines.
Ergon Energy workers repair damaged power lines. Russell Prothero

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FARMERS say they have been betrayed by yet another crippling electricity price hike that will add further pressure to financially strained growers.

Queensland Framers' Federation president Stuart Armitage slammed the Queensland Competition Authority's price determination as price gauging at the expense of regional and rural Queenslanders.

Mr Armitage said in the QCA's draft determination, the farming sector was assured that price increases for irrigation tariffs (62, 65 and 66) would be in line with the CPI at 1.7% - 1.9%. Instead on Thursday farmers were slugged with increases on their electricity bills of up to 10.3%; four-and-a-half times more than CPI.

While Mr Armitage thanked State Treasurer Curtis Pitt for directing the QCA to revisit its figures and make a final price determination on June 16, he said the continued uncertainty was frustrating for farmers.

"Some of our farmers now face the reality that the only way to keep their businesses viable is to abandon the grid, which negatively impacts all remaining customers,” Mr Armitage said.

"When governments fail to offer solutions, solutions are forced upon industry. The issue of electricity prices is not confined to one level of government or one political party. It is a systemic failure of the highest order that permeates all levels of elected officials and government mechanisms.”

Arc Up spokesman and National Irrigators Council Energy Committee chairman Dale Holliss said any increase for irrigators showed the contempt the government had for irrigated agriculture and regional Queensland.

"Since 2009 our prices have increased by over 130%,” he said. "CPI in that time has increased by 21%.”

Mr Holliss said that NIC had defined an affordable price as one that had a ceiling of 8 cents per kWh for the electrons and 8 cents per kWh for the network.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg electricity farmers power prices

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Power price hikes are crippling canegrowers

Power price hikes are crippling canegrowers

CANEGROWERS says the State Government's intervention to reduce regulated retail power price proves it could curb soaring costs if it wanted to.

Farmers breaking under power price strain

Ergon Energy workers repair damaged power lines.

Farmers abandon the grid to get ahead

Police release age of fatal crash victim

FATALITY: One person is dead after a horror front-on smash the highway at Ban Ban Springs last night.

Highway smash ends in fatality

Courtice backs Pitt's cashless card call

CONCERNED: Former Labor Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice pictured on his farm.

Cashless card support from a former Labor member

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

No better time to be an 'Old Tool'

LEAGUE STAR: Wendell Sailor will be at the fundraising lunch.

Men's health the focus of fundraiser

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

ROBBIE Williams was helped by 50,000 of his Manchester fans last night after he struggled to get through his song Angels.

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!