Farmer warning: Qld Govt briefed as state on El Nino watch

DRY conditions could hamper Bundaberg farmers into next year, with forecasters predicting the chance of an El Nino weather event has doubled.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there's a 50 per cent likelihood of an El Nino forming in the second half of 2018.

Senior forecaster David Crock said this was double the normal chance.

"In any given year there's about a 25 per cent chance of an El Nino pattern developing, so that's more likely than usual,” he said.

The Bureau has briefed the state government about the possible event.

More than more half of Queensland is currently facing drought conditions and a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesman said if an El Nino does occur, it may increase the risk of conditions deteriorating.

Mr Crock said the state had received below average rainfall in the April-to-June period, and that it would likely be drier and warmer than usual in spring.

However he said the weather was "a fickle beast”, and that a single cyclone could change everything.

"It could be a dry year but you could get one cyclone come through and it turns into a pretty wet year,” he said.

The drought poses the biggest threat to farmers in the state's west.

