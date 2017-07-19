23°
Farmer upset as bulldozers tear down fishing spot

Emma Reid
| 19th Jul 2017 1:38 PM
BREAK IT DOWN: Jim Mullett is upset his plea to keep the causeway fell on deaf ears.
BREAK IT DOWN: Jim Mullett is upset his plea to keep the causeway fell on deaf ears.

MONDURAN farmer Jim Mullett says he just wanted the opportunity to have his voice heard, but now it's too late.

Mr Mullett is upset bulldozers have moved in to remove the Monduran Rd causeway.

He lives in the Callide region but approached Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson in hopes of meeting with Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne.

Mr Mullett said he feared people who fished off the causeway would now use the bridge, risking their lives.

"They fish there because of the increased costs for permits to fish at Lake Monduran,” Mr Mullett said.

"When somebody is killed stepping into high speed traffic that the new bridge will allow while fishing off the bridge, I wonder what response we will get then.”

The Mullett family has been in Monduran since 1860 and Mr Mullett said he had never been denied a meeting with a minister until now.

"I know it was a condition it was removed when the (recently opened Monduran) Bridge was ready but I saw no point in wasting money to remove it,” he said.

"I'm not objecting to the law, but they need to look at things on a case-by-case basis.”

Ms Donaldson said the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning had made the causeway's removal a condition of the approval for the bridge for environmental reasons.

"The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning issued a Development Approval to Bundaberg Regional Council on 23 September 2015 for waterway barrier works associated with the removal of the old Monduran Bridge and side track, and replacement with a 12 cell box culvert crossing,” she said.

"Conditions were attached to the approval, which included the requirement that the old bridge and temporary side track were completely removed upon completion of the new structure.

"The Condition to remove the defunct structures was imposed to ensure that impacts to fish movement through the waterway at that location were minimised as much as possible.

"Many freshwater fish species require free passage throughout Queensland waterways to complete their lifecycle, as well as to find food and shelter in varying environmental conditions.

"Unnecessary and unlawful barriers to fish passage pose a serious risk to the long-term productivity of our fisheries resources.”

