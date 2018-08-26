Menu
FARM ACCIDENT: The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrived on the scene after QAS paramedics.
FARM ACCIDENT: The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arrived on the scene after QAS paramedics. Erle Levey
Farmer hurt in tractor accident

26th Aug 2018 6:42 PM

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to a private property west of Bundaberg after reports of a tractor accident about 9.45am on Saturday.

It's believed a middle-aged farmer had been driving his tractor through stockyards when one of its wheels hit a gate, which dislodged a 300kg log, hitting the driver in the back and head.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was first on scene and treated the driver until the RACQ LifeFlight Intensive Care Doctor assisted the local crew for a suspected spinal injury as well as injuries to the man's head.

After being stabilised, the farmer was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

