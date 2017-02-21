Farmer holding on to hope with time and water running out

NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.

CANE farming has been in Nick Glass's family for generations, he knows you have to take the good with the bad and hope the ups outweigh the downs.

Today, he sits on his tractor contemplating, hoping that this dry spell won't last and the rains will come.

His 52.6ha Moore Park sugar cane property hasn't had any decent rain since last year.

It's dry and every day counts as he holds on to the hope the storms will roll in across the horizon any day now.

"This year we are jiggered,” he said.

"If we stop now and plough it in we won't do anyone any favours.

"It's a struggle and it's looking grim.”

The Department of Natural Resources have set high water restrictions and his farm is starting to feel the consequence of the water shortage.

Mr Glass believes it's only a matter of days before his farm is cut off from water all together.

"If it doesn't rain with the restrictions we have now in my area I'd give it only a day before we are shut off,” he said.

"We have drawn down too low and are just above the shut off.

"The salt water can come in at a certain point, so we cut back on the pump, it's only a matter of time now.”

Sugarcane farming runs through his blood and it's the first year he was handed the reins to look after the family estate alone.

In the back of his mind he thinks about the cost of continuing, knowing his average electricity bill would be $8500 to run just one electric motor for three months.

Knowing if he stops now he'll lose everything and that's not an option.

"If we don't get rain, hopefully the cane won't die but I know it will surely go backwards and it won't be much by the end of the season,” he said.

"It gets tough and you have to pull money from out of the blue to pay the bills and to keep going when it's like this.”