Farmer cruises above his sugar cane after big wet

BOATING ON CANE: Cane farmer Allan Dingle at his cane farm on Moorlands Rd after the recent rain. Allan used a boat to check on his farm which was flooded well above the height of the cane. Contributed

THE Bundaberg crushing season has been thrown into disarray after many fields were flooded in this week's down pour.

Sugarcane grower and farmer Allan Dingle spoke with the NewsMail on Wednesday from his canefield where he was in a boat.

Mr Dingle's Moorlands Rd property sits on the Kolan River and the water was about 4m in height, metres above the sugar cane.

His property flood level was higher than the 2010 floods.

He said it was unknown what the remainder of the season would be like, and it was wait and see.

"We've gone from extremely dry to extremely wet,” Mr Dingle said.

"This is the wettest October we've had.

"We needed just that happy medium but it doesn't work that way.”

The Bundy Canegrowers chairman also believed other farms were in a similar condition to his.

"The torrential rain from two weeks ago and again now had really impacted the young cane,” he said.

"The in plant cane and ratoon cane is what will be mostly affected.”

The regions sugarcane is about 75% through harvesting and is now on hold until the conditions dry out.

"We like to finish mid-November,” he said.

"We were on track now after these unfortunate circumstances we will have to wait and see.

"It isn't expected to finish until at least late November.”

Mr Dingle said the weather was also likely to affect the CCS in the sugar.

But as with Mother Nature, it was out of the farmers hands, they just had to hope for the best.