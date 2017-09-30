Farmer calls for industry to get 'fair dinkum' on abuse

FAIR DINKUM: Gino Marcon from Marcon Family Farms is welcoming changes to contracting laws.

A SIGN shows tomatoes for sale at a major supermarket in Bundaberg.

The bright piece of paper boasts they're on special for just $5.90 a kilo.

It's the same week Bundaberg farmer Gino Marcon says producers were digging tomatoes back into the ground because they couldn't afford to pick them.

For the fruit they did pick, they were paid just $1.20 a kilo.

The everyday shopper wouldn't be aware of the complex web behind those "special” price tomatoes, or the "modern-day slave labour” that has come about as a consequence of retailers guarding their profits.

With only a few big chains buying from farms, producers are pushed to go lower.

Farmers are bound to agree to supplying a certain amount of produce at a certain price for 12 months at a time, and while costs like power keep going up, farmers must keep their wholesale prices down.

The pinch trickles down from the supermarkets and wholesalers, to farmers, contractors and ultimately to the workers on the field.

Mr Marcon, who has farmed for more than three decades, explains that there are three main retailers in the country taking up 85% of the market which leads to weak demand, resulting in weak prices.

"It's progressively becoming worse and worse,” he said.

"It's getting harder because we're constantly asked to submit a lower price and that's because there's only three major suppliers in the retail sector so we want to ensure that we obtain that contract so obviously we've got to go in as low as possible.

"The price pressures from up the supply chain are quite high and if you're not dealing with the chain stores you basically haven't got a business.”

Contractors who organise the farm workers have to try and get the best value out of the money allocated for picking and packing.

Farmers get paid per kilo, and the cost of that kilo has to be converted on the productivity of the employee - so a farmer may tell a contractor they'll pay a certain price per kilo for picking and packing.

The contractor, who must then work out a price based on picking and packing a bucket of produce, has to come up with an hourly rate.

"Some employees are on $40 an hour, some on 10, you've just got to say 'sorry you've got to pack up and go because we're not allowed to pay you $10 an hour,” Mr Marcon said.

"That's happened this year where we've had to plough crops in because prices have been too low.”

The ever-tightening squeeze from above leads to backpackers becoming vulnerable to being used practically as slaves, according to Mr Marcon.

Next year, Mr Marcon says new contractor laws will come into place in Queensland, so the contractors in charge of backpackers working on farms will have to be registered and compliant.

It's a change farmers are welcoming.

At the moment, anyone can set up a contracting business, in what Mr Marcons terms "open slather”.

With only Victoria and Queensland set to have laws around contracting, Mr Marcon says changes need to be brought in nationally.

"Let's get fair dinkum with this, we don't want to have any more Australian Stories, farmers are sick and tired of being tarnished,” he said.

"Certainly for me the focus is on hostels and retailers.

"If retailers want a farming industry then they've got to work with us.”

He is also concerned about new rules he says will see backpackers lose 65% of the super paid by farmers, and says if backpackers leave without claiming the money, the government gets it.

"Are farmers contributing more to tax? Indirectly we are,” he said.

Mr Marcon says he hopes change is coming.

"I've had a meeting with minister Grace Grace, a very pleasant woman, very positive and understanding with all my concerns with supermarkets, farmers and hostels and I've got to say Stephen Bennett has been equally supportive, I can't speak highly enough of Stephen Bennett, he's been great,” he said.

But Mr Marcon believes a comment he made in a recent public meeting with Stretton MP Duncan Pegg had been taken out of context.

Mr Marcon has been quoted as saying "If you asked me the question 'do we treat workers as slave labour?' I would have to say yes. Do we abuse them? I would say yes we do because the only cost we can control is the cost of labour”.

Mr Marcon said his comment was the beginning of a broader statement about how workers are treated, but put alone in minutes from the meeting he feels it was taken out of context.

"My message to Canberra is start listening to regional constituents,” he said.

Claims backpackers are taking Australian jobs is one thing, but Mr Marcon says the industry would suffer without foreign workers.

"Backpackers are doing hard work, it's hard work, really, really hard work,” he said.

"It's not a job that would suit everybody and that's why, sure, backpackers are taking local jobs, but there's a lot of jobs 40 or 50-year-old old men and women just simply can't do.”