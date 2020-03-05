Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain

A BUNDABERG woman captured a stunning image in the clouds.

Sara Ellis contributed her photo to the NewsMail's regular Facebook call-out for cover image photos.

A closer look at the image of clouds reveals what appears to be a farmer.

"Cloud formation in the shape of a man in a farmer's hat," Ms Ellis said.

She said the image was taken "just before we had a downfall of rain" in recent weeks.

Ms Ellis said she was thrilled to take the photo.

"I'm always looking at different shapes in the clouds and was so excited when I saw this," she said.