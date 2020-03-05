Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain
A BUNDABERG woman captured a stunning image in the clouds.
Sara Ellis contributed her photo to the NewsMail's regular Facebook call-out for cover image photos.
A closer look at the image of clouds reveals what appears to be a farmer.
"Cloud formation in the shape of a man in a farmer's hat," Ms Ellis said.
She said the image was taken "just before we had a downfall of rain" in recent weeks.
Ms Ellis said she was thrilled to take the photo.
"I'm always looking at different shapes in the clouds and was so excited when I saw this," she said.