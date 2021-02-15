Menu
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
News

Farm worker dies in explosion

by Anton Nilsson
15th Feb 2021 3:36 PM

A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.

"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.

People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Farm worker dies in explosion

