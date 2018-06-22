Menu
Students are reminded to enter the safety calendar competition.
Community

Farm safety calendar competition

22nd Jun 2018 5:00 AM

BUNDABERG state school students are reminded to enter the Queensland farm safety calendar competition before it closes on June 29.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the annual drawing competition and calendar helped raise awareness about the hazards on farms and rural properties.

"This competition gets youngsters thinking about dangers around the farm,” Ms Grace said.

"Sadly, around 20 Australian children lose their lives in farms accidents every year and many more are hospitalised with injuries.”

Entries in the 2019 Workplace Health and Safety Queensland farm safety calendar competition must be lodged online by June 29.

Winners will be announced in October, with the next edition of the calendar distributed soon after.

For details on how to enter the competition go to worksafe.qld.gov.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

